Motco Has $7.95 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. 3,180,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,947. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.