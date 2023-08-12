Motco Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Motco lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15,094.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CME Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in CME Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CME traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.77. 1,014,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.84. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

