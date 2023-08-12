Motco Sells 25,768 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motco trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.11. 3,108,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

