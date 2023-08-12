MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stake Raised by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,326 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair raised MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $178.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 556.94 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $185.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 587.50%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

