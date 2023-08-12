My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $923,429.23

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $923,429.23 and $188,005.36 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

