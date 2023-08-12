Nano Market Capitalization Tops $88.13 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Nano has a total market cap of $88.13 million and $1.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00284377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.43 or 0.00779990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00533531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00059922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00123097 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

