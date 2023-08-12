Nano One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Nano has a market cap of $88.59 million and $1.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,395.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00284745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00779983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.00534853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00060118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00122382 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.