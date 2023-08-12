Nano Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $87.82 million and approximately $933,465.82 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,410.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00283460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.02 or 0.00775330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00536711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00060118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00122320 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

