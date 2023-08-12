NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE NNVC opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.92.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
