NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

