Napster Group (LON:MVR) Shares Down 1.6%

Napster Group PLC (LON:MVR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 6,387,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,275,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Napster Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £76.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.05.

About Napster Group

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

