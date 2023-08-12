National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,288,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 6,372,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,864.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

National Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $76.94. 530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $81.60.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

