National Bankshares Boosts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$41.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$34.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.48. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$23.85 and a 52 week high of C$35.61.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

