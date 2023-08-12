National Bankshares Boosts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$41.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Quebecor Price Performance
Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$34.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.48. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$23.85 and a 52 week high of C$35.61.
About Quebecor
