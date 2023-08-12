National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. National Vision has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Vision by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

