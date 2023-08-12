NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46.87 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00004599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $46.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33836549 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $41,224,242.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.