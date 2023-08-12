NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.34 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $45.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

