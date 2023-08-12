Needham & Company LLC Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $9.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.36% from the company’s current price.

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 4,218,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,341. The company has a market cap of $316.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 45.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in 2U by 93.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

