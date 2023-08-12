Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens raised shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.00. 4,353,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,092. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $90.71.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,482,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,379.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 125,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

