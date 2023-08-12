Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Bought by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Nelnet comprises approximately 2.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NNI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.34. 34,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,637. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 55.87 and a current ratio of 51.62.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.