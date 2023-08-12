Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NEO stock traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.69. The company had a trading volume of 168,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,595. The stock has a market cap of C$392.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.20. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$7.17 and a 52-week high of C$17.20.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$187.77 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.2016241 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neo Performance Materials

In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,750.00. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

