Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $421.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

