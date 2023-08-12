News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Announces $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

News has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

News stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. News has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in News by 117.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in News by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 75,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

