News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

News has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. News has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of News by 2,542.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

