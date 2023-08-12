News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
News has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
News Price Performance
Shares of News stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. News has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On News
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of News by 2,542.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
