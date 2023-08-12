News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Issue $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect News to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 4,758,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. News has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that News will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on News

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.