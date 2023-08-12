News (NASDAQ:NWS) Releases Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.
News Stock Performance
News stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. News has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.35.
News Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
