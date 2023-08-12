News (NASDAQ:NWS) Releases Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

News Stock Performance

News stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. News has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Get News alerts:

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

News Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of News by 117.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of News by 31.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 75,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of News by 6.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of News by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.