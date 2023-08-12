NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Short Interest Update

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 286,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NexImmune Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Friday. 68,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,292. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.22.
NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NexImmune
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
