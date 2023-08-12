NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.60

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.62, with a volume of 129394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFI shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$919.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

