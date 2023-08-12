NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21), reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NGL remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $540.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGL. StockNews.com began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Natixis grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,593,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after acquiring an additional 840,125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 223,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

