Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.80.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

BKNG traded down $16.96 on Friday, reaching $3,206.23. 214,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,394. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,812.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,647.10. The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

