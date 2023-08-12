Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.98. 1,464,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

