Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 572 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.15. 6,682,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.47.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

