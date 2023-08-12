Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

BMO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $87.93. 238,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,310. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

