Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 144.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 95.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. 6,573,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,250,463. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.