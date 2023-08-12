Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $203.27 billion, a PE ratio of 549.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

