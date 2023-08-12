Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,480 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 103.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 111,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 178,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $67.42. 6,621,458 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.