Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.11. 30,231,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 44,307,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 146.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In related news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $135,210.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,428 shares of company stock valued at $173,319. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

