Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) CAO S. Brett Luz Sells 2,633 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) CAO S. Brett Luz sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $12,901.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

NINE stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

