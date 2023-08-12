NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $15.40

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NIO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

NIO opened at $12.90 on Thursday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

