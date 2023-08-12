Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.28. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Noble Roman’s Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 4.50%.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

