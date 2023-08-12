Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €1.54-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8,497.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 201,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 28.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

