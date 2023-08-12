Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.41 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NDLS

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 million, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.