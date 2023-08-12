Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.40

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.40 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 59.34 ($0.76). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 15,866 shares traded.

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.16. The stock has a market cap of £10.77 million, a PE ratio of 638.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Northern Bear’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

Featured Stories

