Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Director Jane L. Peverett Sells 523 Shares

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) Director Jane L. Peverett sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $21,286.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 68.31%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northwest Natural

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.