Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.66% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,329. The company has a market capitalization of $407.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $192.18.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.8836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.