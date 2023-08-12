NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $46.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $114,390,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in NRG Energy by 232.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.