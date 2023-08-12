Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 1,058.3% in July

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 1,058.3% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance
NVG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 258,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.73.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
