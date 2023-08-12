Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 1,058.3% in July

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 1,058.3% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NVG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 258,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,995,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 636,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,116,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,493,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

