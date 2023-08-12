Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUW opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

