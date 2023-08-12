Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading Down 0.2%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.94. 38,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 46,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 98.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

