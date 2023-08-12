Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading Down 0.2%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.94. 38,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 46,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
