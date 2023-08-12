Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BATS NULG opened at $61.97 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
