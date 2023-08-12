Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JFR stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 133,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,038 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.