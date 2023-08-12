Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JFR stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $9.20.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
