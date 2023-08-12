Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NMT stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

